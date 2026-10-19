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Ukraine will increase production of turrets to counter "Shaheds" — Zelenskyy gave instructions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Zelenskyy announced an increase in orders for turrets to counter «Shaheds». It was also instructed to strengthen logistical contacts with the Baltic countries.

Ukraine will increase production of turrets to counter "Shaheds" — Zelenskyy gave instructions
An anti-aircraft turret for Sky Sentinel. Photo: UNITED 24

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, identified additional capabilities for producing turrets that have performed very well in countering "Shahed" drones, UNN reports.

Together with the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Commander of the Air Force, we identified additional capabilities for producing turrets that have performed very well in countering "Shahed" drones. We are increasing orders, and it is important to accelerate all processes as much as possible: organizational, financial, and production-related 

- Zelenskyy said after the conference call.

28 substations and energy facilities hit after a new wave of Russian attacks — Zelenskyy19.10.26, 16:25 • 3812 views

In addition, according to the Head of State, there are instructions regarding contacts with the Baltic states in the context of supporting logistics – "I am awaiting a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on this matter." 

Air Force reported the first shootdowns of Russian jet-powered drones by turrets05.10.26, 13:13 • 10592 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine