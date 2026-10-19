Ukraine will increase production of turrets to counter "Shaheds" — Zelenskyy gave instructions
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy announced an increase in orders for turrets to counter «Shaheds». It was also instructed to strengthen logistical contacts with the Baltic countries.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, identified additional capabilities for producing turrets that have performed very well in countering "Shahed" drones, UNN reports.
Together with the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Commander of the Air Force, we identified additional capabilities for producing turrets that have performed very well in countering "Shahed" drones. We are increasing orders, and it is important to accelerate all processes as much as possible: organizational, financial, and production-related
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In addition, according to the Head of State, there are instructions regarding contacts with the Baltic states in the context of supporting logistics – "I am awaiting a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on this matter."
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