Ukraine will increase production of turrets to counter "Shaheds" — Zelenskyy gave instructions

An anti-aircraft turret for Sky Sentinel. Photo: UNITED 24

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, identified additional capabilities for producing turrets that have performed very well in countering "Shahed" drones, UNN reports.

Together with the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Commander of the Air Force, we identified additional capabilities for producing turrets that have performed very well in countering "Shahed" drones. We are increasing orders, and it is important to accelerate all processes as much as possible: organizational, financial, and production-related - Zelenskyy said after the conference call.

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In addition, according to the Head of State, there are instructions regarding contacts with the Baltic states in the context of supporting logistics – "I am awaiting a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on this matter."

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