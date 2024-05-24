During the reform of the General Staff, its staff is planned to be reduced by 60%

As part of the reform of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its staffing is to be reduced by 60%. The staff will be used to staff the operational and tactical levels of command and control, as well as combat military units. This was announced by Brigadier General Yevhen Ostryansky, Chief of the Defense Planning Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing, UNN reports citing the General Staff.

Details

Ostrianskyi spoke about the progress of measures to optimize and reform the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military command and control bodies. In particular, despite the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, a review of capabilities to develop a long-term structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the period until NATO membership began in 2022.

The structure is primarily a balance between the need to respond to threats and the state's ability to maintain and, above all, develop the Armed Forces, - Ostriansky said.

In addition, strategies for the development of branches and individual troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035 are currently being developed. This is intended to formulate priorities and directions of their development, define their role and place in the system of employment of the Defense Forces, taking into account the future security environment. Particular attention in this process is paid to new models of weapons and military equipment, as well as the prospects for their use on the battlefield.

The brigades are manned: Zelensky voices Ukraine's needs from partners

Ostryansky noted that in February-March this year, the General Staff conducted a functional review, which resulted in a decision to optimize the staffing of some structural units and military command and control bodies.

This process includes disbanding a number of military organizational structures, creating new ones, and optimizing existing ones. These measures will eliminate duplication of functions and reduce staffing by 60%.

The released personnel will be used to replenish operational and tactical command and control bodies, as well as combat military units. This, in turn, will make it possible to rotate units that have been performing combat missions in the combat zone for a long time. "We understand that in times of war, the structures that directly manage troop groups should be strengthened first", - emphasized the Chief of the Defense Planning Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, measures are underway to improve the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the formation of the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.