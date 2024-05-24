During the reform of the General Staff, its staff is planned to be reduced by 60%

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 52737 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102198 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145371 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149855 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245908 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173174 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164615 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148199 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223365 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113012 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111874 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45251 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57451 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95637 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35991 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223365 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209678 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235569 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222521 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52737 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29686 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35991 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111874 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112934 views
During the reform of the General Staff, its staff is planned to be reduced by 60%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19124 views

As part of the reform of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its staff is to be reduced by 60%, and the dismissed personnel will be used to staff operational and tactical command and control bodies, as well as combat military units.

As part of the reform of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its staffing is to be reduced by 60%. The staff will be used to staff the operational and tactical levels of command and control, as well as combat military units. This was announced by Brigadier General Yevhen Ostryansky, Chief of the Defense Planning Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing, UNN reports citing the General Staff.

Details

Ostrianskyi spoke about the progress of measures to optimize and reform the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military command and control bodies. In particular, despite the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, a review of capabilities to develop a long-term structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the period until NATO membership began in 2022.

The structure is primarily a balance between the need to respond to threats and the state's ability to maintain and, above all, develop the Armed Forces,

- Ostriansky said.

In addition, strategies for the development of branches and individual troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035 are currently being developed. This is intended to formulate priorities and directions of their development, define their role and place in the system of employment of the Defense Forces, taking into account the future security environment. Particular attention in this process is paid to new models of weapons and military equipment, as well as the prospects for their use on the battlefield.

The brigades are manned: Zelensky voices Ukraine's needs from partners4/3/24, 4:12 PM • 22750 views

Ostryansky noted that in February-March this year, the General Staff conducted a functional review, which resulted in a decision to optimize the staffing of some structural units and military command and control bodies.

This process includes disbanding a number of military organizational structures, creating new ones, and optimizing existing ones. These measures will eliminate duplication of functions and reduce staffing by 60%.

The released personnel will be used to replenish operational and tactical command and control bodies, as well as combat military units. This, in turn, will make it possible to rotate units that have been performing combat missions in the combat zone for a long time. "We understand that in times of war, the structures that directly manage troop groups should be strengthened first",

- emphasized the Chief of the Defense Planning Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, measures are underway to improve the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the formation of the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

