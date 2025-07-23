$41.770.05
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +34° and local thunderstorms after magnetic storms - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2786 views

On July 24, local thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine in Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, and Lviv regions, while most of the territory will be dry. Air temperature will be +25...+34 degrees, no precipitation in the south, and possible stormy wind gusts in the east.

Most of Ukraine's territory will be in a dry air mass tomorrow, but there will be local short-term thunderstorms, and the south of the country is suffering from drought. At the same time, today there are magnetic storms. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on Wednesday on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

"Those who react - today there are magnetic storms! Possible symptoms include severe headache, blood pressure fluctuations, weakness, etc. Calm down, stay out of the direct sun, take your usual prescribed medications, drink water, not coffee or strong tea (if you like, you can have light or your favorite herbal tea), this will pass quickly," Didenko wrote.

"What about the weather? On July 24, local short-term thunderstorms will pass in Sumy region, sometimes in Ternopil region, Khmelnytskyi region, and in the evening in Lviv region. Most of Ukraine's territory tomorrow will be in a dry air mass," the forecaster said.

And added: "Of particular note - in the east tomorrow there will be stormy gusts of north-westerly wind in places, be careful."

The air temperature during the day on July 24 will be +25...+29 degrees, in the central part and eastern regions +28...+32, in the south of Ukraine +29...+34 degrees.

In Kyiv on July 24, no precipitation is expected, the air temperature will fluctuate around +27...+29 degrees.

"The south of Ukraine is suffering from drought - so it needs special attention. Unfortunately, in the near future, no precipitation is expected in the southern part, except perhaps in the night hours of July 28 and 29, and even then, the probability is higher in Odesa region," Didenko said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
