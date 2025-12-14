Ukraine to be covered by wet snow and rain on December 14: forecasters warn of black ice

On Sunday, December 14, forecasters predict wet snow and rain in most regions of Ukraine, with ice on the roads. This was reported by Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Today, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly cloudy, changeable, and slippery. Therefore, forecasters advise drivers and pedestrians to be as careful as possible.

In the western and northern regions, light rain, possibly with wet snow, will fall at night. In the central and southern regions, black ice and wet snow sticking are predicted, which will complicate traffic and movement around the city.

The wind will be southerly, turning to northwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some western regions during the day.

Daytime temperatures will range from 4 degrees below zero to 1 degree above zero. In Odesa region, positive temperatures are expected – from +3 to +8. In the west, daytime temperatures are expected to be 1 – 6 degrees Celsius.

In Kyiv region, black ice on the roads and wet snow sticking are predicted. Due to weather conditions, traffic and the operation of energy and utility companies may be complicated.

The temperature in Kyiv region during the day will be from -4 to +1. In Kyiv, it will be around 0 during the day.

