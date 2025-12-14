Ukraine to be covered by wet snow and rain on December 14: forecasters warn of black ice

$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM • 16081 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 29122 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 23034 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 23120 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 20563 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 14948 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 15664 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15081 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13382 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13729 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
In Artsyz, Odesa region, there may be no electricity for the next week - mayorDecember 13, 06:03 PM • 3654 views
Destroying the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists: Ukrainian military recorded a video greeting from PokrovskVideoDecember 13, 06:24 PM • 7768 views
A series of explosions occurred in occupied CrimeaDecember 13, 07:04 PM • 4480 views
In Donetsk, credit defaulters are forced to go to the front - CNSDecember 13, 08:11 PM • 4154 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"09:44 PM • 12757 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 22701 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 28486 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 31743 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 41757 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 64992 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Berlin
Europe
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 15018 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 16859 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 22113 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 56799 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 37747 views
Ukraine to be covered by wet snow and rain on December 14: forecasters warn of black ice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

On Sunday, December 14, wet snow and rain are expected in most regions of Ukraine, with black ice on the roads. Daytime temperatures will range from -4 to +1 degrees Celsius, and up to +8 degrees Celsius in Odesa region.

Ukraine to be covered by wet snow and rain on December 14: forecasters warn of black ice

On Sunday, December 14, forecasters predict wet snow and rain in most regions of Ukraine, with ice on the roads. This was reported by Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Today, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly cloudy, changeable, and slippery. Therefore, forecasters advise drivers and pedestrians to be as careful as possible.

In the western and northern regions, light rain, possibly with wet snow, will fall at night. In the central and southern regions, black ice and wet snow sticking are predicted, which will complicate traffic and movement around the city.

The wind will be southerly, turning to northwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some western regions during the day.

Daytime temperatures will range from 4 degrees below zero to 1 degree above zero. In Odesa region, positive temperatures are expected – from +3 to +8. In the west, daytime temperatures are expected to be 1 – 6 degrees Celsius.

In Kyiv region, black ice on the roads and wet snow sticking are predicted. Due to weather conditions, traffic and the operation of energy and utility companies may be complicated.

The temperature in Kyiv region during the day will be from -4 to +1. In Kyiv, it will be around 0 during the day.

Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey10.12.25, 13:35 • 55687 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv