President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 04:28 PM
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: weather forecast for the last day of June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

On June 30, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, with scattered short-term rains and thunderstorms. Daytime air temperature will be 20-25°, in the south and Transcarpathia up to 30°.

Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: weather forecast for the last day of June

On Monday, June 30, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places.

During the day, there will be no precipitation in most western and eastern regions. Wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the northern part during the day. Temperature... during the day 20-25°, in the south of the country and Zakarpattia up to 30°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 21-23°.

Sailor Moon and Asteroid Day: What else is celebrated today

30.06.25, 06:26 • 656 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

