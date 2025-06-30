Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: weather forecast for the last day of June

On Monday, June 30, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, light short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places.

During the day, there will be no precipitation in most western and eastern regions. Wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the northern part during the day. Temperature... during the day 20-25°, in the south of the country and Zakarpattia up to 30° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 21-23°.