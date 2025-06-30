Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: weather forecast for the last day of June
Kyiv • UNN
On June 30, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, with scattered short-term rains and thunderstorms. Daytime air temperature will be 20-25°, in the south and Transcarpathia up to 30°.
On Monday, June 30, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, light short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places.
During the day, there will be no precipitation in most western and eastern regions. Wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the northern part during the day. Temperature... during the day 20-25°, in the south of the country and Zakarpattia up to 30°
In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 21-23°.
