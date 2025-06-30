$41.590.00
Publications
Exclusives
<p>Sailor Moon and Asteroid Day: What else is celebrated today</p>

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Today, June 30, marks International Sailor Moon Day, founded in 2015, World Social Media Day, launched by Mashable in 2010, and International Asteroid Day, proclaimed by the UN in 2016.

Today, June 30, fans of the Japanese manga and anime series "Sailor Moon" can join the International Day dedicated to Sailor Moon. Today is also International Asteroid Day, according to UNN.

International Sailor Moon Day

International Sailor Moon Day celebrates this popular manga and anime series.

This day was founded by Lisa Terlato in 2015.

Sailor Moon (the character's real name is Usagi Tsukino) is the main character of the shojo manga and anime franchise. Japanese artist Naoko Takeuchi created this world. From 1992 to 1997, 18 volumes of the manga were released. Almost immediately, animators approached the author with a proposal to adapt the series.

Numerous series and films about Sailor Moon have been released. In 2004, the adaptation "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon" appeared. Later, a second anime series, adapted from the manga, was released under the title "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal" (2013).

Five films were also shot, including Sailor Moon R: The Movie (1993) and the two-part film "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie" (2021).

The series tells the adventures of the main character named Usagi Tsukino, a middle school student who is given the ability to become a "Sailor Guardian." Together with other Sailor Soldiers, she protects Earth from various evil villains. The anime also depicts Usagi's growth from an emotional middle school girl to a responsible young woman.

World Social Media Day

World Social Media Day (World Social Media Day) was launched by Mashable (a news and entertainment portal) on June 30, 2010. It originated as a way to recognize the impact of social media on global communication and unite the world in its celebration. Everyone uses social media daily; it's a way we connect with people from all over the world in a simple and fast way. Mashable is known for using social media to connect different cultures, movements, and fandoms.

The first social media platform launched in 1997 was Six Degrees. Founded by Andrew Weinrich, the website allowed users to add friends and family members, and also had features such as profiles, bulletin boards, and school affiliations. At its peak, Six Degrees had over a million users, but it was eventually closed in 2001.

The first modern social media platform was Friendster in 2002. The website allowed people to make new friends and had more than a hundred million users, most of whom reside in Asia.

Distorted perception in 10 minutes on TikTok: social media influences the rise of eating disorders17.12.24, 17:53 • 21109 views

International Asteroid Day

In December 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/71/90, proclaiming June 30 as International Asteroid Day, to "annually commemorate at the international level the anniversary of the Tunguska asteroid impact with Siberia, Russian Federation, on June 30, 1908, and to raise public awareness about the danger of asteroid impact."

On April 13, 2029, asteroid 99942 Apophis will safely pass within approximately 32,000 kilometers above Earth's surface, within the geostationary orbit, posing no threat to the planet. Such an extremely close approach will make the asteroid visible to billions of people with the naked eye in the clear night sky.

This will be a once-in-a-millennium event, and a unique occasion for a worldwide campaign to raise awareness about asteroids, their scientific and resource value, and the potential danger they pose.

A large asteroid may collide with Earth in 2032: scientists estimate the level of danger29.01.25, 18:50 • 32735 views

International Day of Parliamentarism

International Day of Parliamentarism is celebrated annually on June 30, the day the Inter-Parliamentary Union was founded in 1889. The day was established in 2018 by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly.

The establishment of the International Day of Parliamentarism is especially important at this critical time for parliamentary democracy, when people are losing trust in political institutions and democracy itself is facing challenges from populist and nationalist movements. For democracy to thrive, parliaments, as the cornerstone of functioning democracies, must be strong, transparent, accountable, and representative.

According to the church calendar, today is the Synaxis of the Twelve Apostles.

On this day, believers honor all 12 disciples of Jesus Christ: Peter, Andrew the First-Called, James the son of Zebedee, John the Theologian, Philip, Bartholomew, Thomas, Matthew (Levi), James the son of Alphaeus, Thaddeus, Simon the Cananaean, and also Matthias, who became an apostle instead of Judas Iscariot.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
United Nations
Tesla
