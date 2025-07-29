$41.800.02
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine to be covered by thunderstorms and downpours: forecaster told what weather is expected on July 30 29 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On July 30, most of Ukraine expects a drop in temperature and rain with thunderstorms. In the east and southeast, the heat will remain up to +35°C.

Ukraine to be covered by thunderstorms and downpours: forecaster told what weather is expected on July 30

On Tuesday, July 30, air temperatures will drop and thunderstorms will occur in most of Ukraine. At the same time, heat up to +35°C will persist in the east and southeast. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

Atmospheric fronts moving across Ukraine will bring thunderstorms and a cold snap to the central and northern regions. Precipitation is expected in the north, except for Sumy region, as well as in the central part of the country.

At the same time, the situation in the western regions is stable: almost no precipitation is forecast there, except for local short-term downpours. The southern part of the country will remain mostly dry, with only possible thunderstorms in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions on Tuesday night.

It will be hot and dry in the east. The highest temperature will remain in the east, southeast, and Dnipropetrovsk region - up to +30…+35°C.

In the rest of the territory, the heat will recede: due to the passage of an atmospheric front, the daytime air temperature will drop to a comfortable +21…+26°C. Due to sharp temperature and pressure changes, gusty north-westerly winds are expected.

A significant drop in temperature is also expected in the capital: during the day, the air will warm up only to +21…+23°C, and thunderstorms will occur throughout the day.

Due to bad weather, power outages in six regions, consumption is growing - Ukrenergo7/28/25, 10:38 AM • 3582 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Weather and environment
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
