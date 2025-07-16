Ukraine to be covered by contrasting weather: rains and +37 degrees

On Wednesday, July 16, the weather in Ukraine will be contrasting. Part of the country's territory will be covered by rains, but in most regions, heat will prevail, with thermometers sometimes rising to +37 degrees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

It is noted that unstable weather with pressure and humidity fluctuations in the western regions will be caused by an atmospheric front moving from Western Europe. In the afternoon, it will also extend its influence to the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions.

Forecasters predict that the weather in most regions of Ukraine will be determined by a dry hot air mass from southern latitudes, only in the western regions - moderately warm.

Variable cloudiness is expected in the sky. In the western regions, and in the afternoon also in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions, short-term rains will pass, in places thunderstorms. In Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, significant rains are predicted in some places. In the rest of Ukraine, Wednesday will pass without precipitation.

The air temperature during the day in the western regions will be 21-26 Celsius, in the northern regions - 25-30 degrees, in the rest of Ukraine, thermometers will show 29-34 degrees, and in the southern part of the country, in some places, severe heat of 35-37 above zero.

In the Kyiv region, short-term rains during the day, in some places thunderstorms. Wind mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature in the region during the day will be 25-30 degrees. In Kyiv, 27-29 degrees are expected during the day.

In Ukraine, in recent days, the temperature mark has crossed the +30°C threshold. In the near future, Ukrainians can expect more than one hot day. It is worth remembering that high temperatures can negatively affect health, especially in the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with physical illnesses. The Ministry of Health gives advice on how to protect yourself from the heat.

