ukenru
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
July 15, 07:40 PM • 17456 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 75349 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 109618 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 67935 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 101709 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 64795 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 112179 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 76182 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 103501 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 77252 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.3m/s
73%
745mm
Ukraine to be covered by contrasting weather: rains and +37 degrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

On Wednesday, July 16, contrasting weather is expected in Ukraine: rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will pass in the west, Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia region and Kyiv region, while the rest of the territory will be dominated by heat up to +37 degrees.

Ukraine to be covered by contrasting weather: rains and +37 degrees

On Wednesday, July 16, the weather in Ukraine will be contrasting. Part of the country's territory will be covered by rains, but in most regions, heat will prevail, with thermometers sometimes rising to +37 degrees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

It is noted that unstable weather with pressure and humidity fluctuations in the western regions will be caused by an atmospheric front moving from Western Europe. In the afternoon, it will also extend its influence to the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions.

Forecasters predict that the weather in most regions of Ukraine will be determined by a dry hot air mass from southern latitudes, only in the western regions - moderately warm.

Variable cloudiness is expected in the sky. In the western regions, and in the afternoon also in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions, short-term rains will pass, in places thunderstorms. In Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, significant rains are predicted in some places. In the rest of Ukraine, Wednesday will pass without precipitation.

The air temperature during the day in the western regions will be 21-26 Celsius, in the northern regions - 25-30 degrees, in the rest of Ukraine, thermometers will show 29-34 degrees, and in the southern part of the country, in some places, severe heat of 35-37 above zero.

In the Kyiv region, short-term rains during the day, in some places thunderstorms. Wind mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature in the region during the day will be 25-30 degrees. In Kyiv, 27-29 degrees are expected during the day.

Recall

In Ukraine, in recent days, the temperature mark has crossed the +30°C threshold. In the near future, Ukrainians can expect more than one hot day. It is worth remembering that high temperatures can negatively affect health, especially in the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with physical illnesses. The Ministry of Health gives advice on how to protect yourself from the heat.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
