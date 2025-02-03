Ukraine agrees on schedule of meetings with Trump administration - media

ukenru
02:39 PM • 41589 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75088 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125723 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131154 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103634 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113355 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116949 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99888 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28663 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114125 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108593 views
02:39 PM • 41589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163727 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153714 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7309 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13317 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108593 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114125 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138968 views
Ukraine agrees on schedule of meetings with Trump administration - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33687 views

The Ukrainian side agrees on a schedule of meetings with the Trump administration. US Special Representative Kellogg's visit to Ukraine remains on the agenda and is being prepared by the Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine is agreeing on a schedule of meetings with the Trump administration. This was reported by Suspilne's sources in the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

Details

The day before, Trump said that talks with Ukraine and Russia were going "pretty well.

"...the Ukrainian side is now coordinating a schedule of meetings with the Donald Trump administration," the media reports.

Addendum

On January 23, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmedthat Kellogg's visit to Ukraine remains on the agenda. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, preparations for the visit are ongoing, and it will be an important part of diplomatic efforts to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Trump announced a series of meetings with representatives of Ukraine and Russia and "various parties.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

