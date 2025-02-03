Ukraine agrees on schedule of meetings with Trump administration - media

Ukraine is agreeing on a schedule of meetings with the Trump administration. This was reported by Suspilne's sources in the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

Details

The day before, Trump said that talks with Ukraine and Russia were going "pretty well.

"...the Ukrainian side is now coordinating a schedule of meetings with the Donald Trump administration," the media reports.

Addendum

On January 23, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmedthat Kellogg's visit to Ukraine remains on the agenda. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, preparations for the visit are ongoing, and it will be an important part of diplomatic efforts to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Trump announced a series of meetings with representatives of Ukraine and Russia and "various parties.