Ukraine, the Netherlands and the EU will hold a conference in April: Kuleba gives details

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45099 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 178612 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104426 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 356051 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288818 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209109 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242253 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254160 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160323 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372735 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101865 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 178612 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 356051 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239800 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288819 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 4180 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31101 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51737 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 38124 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108661 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine, the Netherlands and the EU will hold a conference in April: Kuleba gives details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105030 views

The Netherlands and the European Commission will host an international conference in The Hague on April 2 to discuss justice for Ukraine.

Ukraine, the Netherlands and the EU will hold a conference in April: Kuleba gives details

Ukraine, the Netherlands and the European Commission are organizing an international conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine". This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Briauns Slot, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the conference is scheduled to be held in The Hague on April 2 this year.

The key topic of the ministerial talks in New York was the supply of additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Kuleba calls on UN member states to join the upcoming Global Peace Summit23.02.24, 19:03 • 29681 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
European Commission
United Nations
The Hague
New York City
Netherlands
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08