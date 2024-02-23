Ukraine, the Netherlands and the EU will hold a conference in April: Kuleba gives details

Ukraine, the Netherlands and the European Commission are organizing an international conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine". This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Briauns Slot, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the conference is scheduled to be held in The Hague on April 2 this year.

The key topic of the ministerial talks in New York was the supply of additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Kuleba calls on UN member states to join the upcoming Global Peace Summit