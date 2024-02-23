Kuleba calls on UN member states to join the upcoming Global Peace Summit

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on all UN members to take part in the upcoming Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. This was stated by Kuleba during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

"russia cannot ignore the majority of the world if we all act together. The formula for peace presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is exactly such an opportunity. You are all familiar with the main points of this formula. Not only the release of hostages, but it also includes issues of energy security, global security, international security and respect for the provisions of the UN Charter," Kuleba said.

He added that Ukraine is working closely with the international community to mobilize support in this regard.

"In less than a year, a large number of countries have participated in meetings on this formula, and this number has grown from 15 to 55. The peace formula is the only way to move forward and continue to maintain the peace we have. The countries that have joined this process represent the majority of the world's countries and territories. This is not just a Western initiative, it is a global initiative supported by a UN resolution," the minister added.

According to him, Ukraine is actively working with partners to prepare the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

"I encourage all UN members and all representatives present here to actively engage in this process and participate in the upcoming Peace Summit. This will be a real opportunity to reach agreement on just and comprehensive visions of peace," Kuleba emphasized.

