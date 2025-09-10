$41.120.13
Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain: who is on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain, imposing restrictions against 46 individuals and 79 legal entities that assist the military-industrial complex, shadow fleet, and energy sector of the Russian Federation. Also, 37 individuals and 35 legal entities of the Russian Federation, related to IT solutions and equipment supply for the military-industrial complex, fell under sanctions.

Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain: who is on the list

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees by which Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain and imposed restrictions against individuals assisting Russia's military-industrial complex, shadow fleet, and energy sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Internet Representation of the President.

Details

"Ukraine has synchronized sanctions with Great Britain and imposed restrictions against individuals assisting Russia's military-industrial complex, shadow fleet, and energy sector. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed relevant decrees on the enactment of decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the imposition of sanctions," the statement reads.

According to Decree No. 676/2025, sanctions were applied against 46 individuals and 79 legal entities. Among them:

  • those who help Russia circumvent sanctions, including British citizen John Michael Ormerod, who was involved in acquiring vessels for Russia's shadow fleet;
    • and Russian companies registered in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine that conduct mining there (including "Stroyservis," one of Russia's largest coal suppliers);
      • and individuals associated with the use of chemical weapons;
        • and Eyub Etibar and Mandatli Anar, affiliated with energy companies CORAL ENERGY (now 2RIVERS GROUP), NORD AXIS, and BX ENERGY, which actively assist Russia in oil transportation after February 24, 2022.

          "These sanctions are aimed at increasing pressure on the Russian military economy. Sanctions synchronization is key to preventing sanctions circumvention," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Authorized Representative of the President of Ukraine on Sanctions Policy.

          Decree No. 675/2025 provides for the imposition of sanctions against 35 legal entities and 37 individuals (Russian citizens).

          Among them:

          • IT companies and their executives that supply solutions for Russia's military-industrial complex;
            • and legal entities and beneficiaries involved in the production and maintenance of electronic warfare systems, telecommunications, electronic component base, and equipment for security forces;
              • and enterprises and owners who organized the supply of imported equipment and components in circumvention of sanctions.

                In particular:

                • JSC "Sitronics KT", which develops digital solutions for the commercial fleet and coastal services and fulfills orders for Russia's military-industrial complex;
                  • LLC "SINTO" and related entities - a US-sanctioned company specializing in implementing IT solutions for Russia's military-industrial complex;
                    • LLC "Baltinfocom" - a US-sanctioned enterprise that fulfills Russia's defense order in the field of computer equipment production;
                      • companies of the "Bi Pitron" group, which technically re-equip enterprises of Russia's military-industrial complex;
                        • LLC "Resonit Plus" and related entities - companies specializing in the production of electronic equipment used for drone manufacturing;
                          • LLC "Tochna Mekhanika" - a US-sanctioned Belarusian company specializing in the production of parts and equipment for the aviation, automotive, space industries, etc.;
                            • LLC "InCor" - a US-sanctioned Russian enterprise specializing in the supply of machine tools and metalworking equipment for enterprises of Russia's military-industrial complex.

                              Recall

                              The European Union plans to expand sanctions to approximately 2,600 Russian individuals and companies, despite attempts by Hungary and Slovakia to exclude some oligarchs from the blacklist.

                              Pavlo Bashynskyi

