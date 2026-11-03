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Ukraine struck at least 30 important facilities in Russia in October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The Ukrainian military struck at least 30 facilities in the Russian Federation, including defense industry enterprises, airfields, and military logistics. The targets included a Su-34, a Nebo-U radar system, and rocket fuel production facilities.

Ukraine struck at least 30 important facilities in Russia in October

Throughout October, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important facilities on the territory of the russian federation. Such long-range operations complicate the enemy’s weapons production and reduce its ability to launch new strikes against Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck at least 30 important facilities on the territory of the russian federation in October. The targets included: 7 enterprises of the defense-industrial and missile-and-space complexes, 3 military airfields, radar systems, warehouses, and military logistics

- the ministry said in a post.

Among the main results of this month:

  • 2 Su-34s were destroyed at the Marinovka airfield, 6 Su-34s were damaged at the Borisoglebsk airfield, and an aircraft was struck at the Yeysk airfield;
    • the main workshop producing microchips at the Proton-Elektrotex enterprise, which manufactures electronics for Russian missiles, was destroyed;
      • 4 workshops at the Kamensky plant, which produces solid rocket fuel, were damaged;
        • the Nebo-U radar system, with an estimated value of $100 million, and an Iskander-M launcher were struck.

          Enterprises supplying the Russian army with fuel components for Kh-101 and Kh-55 missiles, drones, and batteries for aerial bombs and missiles were also attacked

           - the ministry said in a post.

          To remind you

          In October, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 8,000 aerial targets and neutralized more than 43,000 tactical UAVs. Aviation conducted more than 1,200 sorties.

          Alla Kiosak

          War in UkraineTechnologies
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