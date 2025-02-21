ukenru
Actual
Ukraine significantly increases gas imports from Europe due to Russian attacks on infrastructure - Reuters

Ukraine significantly increases gas imports from Europe due to Russian attacks on infrastructure - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40311 views

Due to Russian missile strikes, gas production in Ukraine has dropped. To compensate for the losses, the government plans to import 800 million cubic meters of gas from Europe in February and March.

Ukraine plans to import about 800 million cubic meters of gas from Europe in February-March. Reuters reports with reference to a high-ranking source in the Ukrainian energy industry, UNN writes.

Details

According to the source, Kyiv is forced to take this step to compensate for the 40% drop in its own natural gas production.

"This heating season, we could have done without imports, but the attacks on production force us to import gas to compensate for this reduction in domestic production," the official said.

The media outlet reminds that Ukraine's main gas production facilities are vulnerable to Russian attacks, as they are located in the frontline Kharkiv and neighboring Poltava regions.

"Ukraine has low gas reserves in storage, but with the planned imports and domestic gas production, it will be able to survive the heating season. ... It is not yet clear how much gas can be imported after March, as it will depend on the level of local production, which will be directly affected by the intensity of Russian missile attacks," the source said.

Recall

The night before , Russian troops carried out a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure. In particular, production facilities were damaged, and work is underway to stabilize gas supplies.

Naftogaz has assured that it is doing everything for a "calm" heating season despite Russian attacks: it is importing the necessary volumes of gas15.02.25, 10:15 • 58160 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarEconomy
naftogazNaftogaz
reutersReuters
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
kharkivKharkiv

