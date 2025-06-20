$41.690.06
Ukraine signed a 1.5 million euro agreement with Italy and UNDP on humanitarian demining

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Ukraine signed a trilateral agreement with Italy and UNDP for 1.5 million euros for humanitarian demining. The funds will be used to clear agricultural lands, restore infrastructure, and economic activity in the liberated territories.

Ukraine has signed a trilateral agreement with Italy and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to provide 1.5 million euros in funding for the implementation of humanitarian demining projects. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

According to the official statement, these funds will be directed to clearing agricultural lands of explosive ordnance, restoring critical infrastructure, revitalizing economic activity in liberated territories, and assisting the return of local populations to their homes.

This agreement is important for the implementation of the National Mine Action Strategy and will allow for the implementation of projects to clear agricultural lands, develop infrastructure, restore economic activity in de-occupied territories, and facilitate the return of citizens to their homes. The concluded agreement for 1.5 million euros demonstrates the strength of international partnership, which is critically important for the resilience of our state

- emphasized First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to preliminary estimates, approximately 138,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory may be potentially contaminated with mines and other explosive ordnance. This poses a direct threat to the lives of civilians and significantly hinders economic recovery.

Within joint initiatives, Ukraine is actively introducing modern technologies in the field of demining. In particular, a new training ground for testing innovative solutions and equipment designed to neutralize explosive remnants of war has recently been opened in the country.

Already this summer, the Ministry of Economy, together with UNDP, will organize a large-scale event where manufacturers of mechanized demining equipment, representatives of the agro-industrial complex, regional military administrations, the Ministry of Defense, the State Emergency Service, and international partners will gather. The goal is to combine efforts to accelerate demining and restore safe life in the liberated territories.

Recall

As of early June, 108 operators for demining explosive-contaminated territories have been certified in Ukraine. The volume of humanitarian demining has increased by almost 50% compared to last year.

In Ukraine, a specialized testing ground for demining technologies, UTTC, has been opened. 06.06.25, 13:20 • 2414 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Yulia Sviridenko
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Italy
Ukraine
