In Ukraine, a specialized testing ground for demining technologies, UTTC, has been opened.

At the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the Educational and Testing Complex for the Development of New Technologies in the Field of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety UTTC (Ukrainian Training and Testing Complex) was equipped and opened in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

On the occasion of the opening, the polygon presented products of domestic enterprises, expositions of scientific institutions and techno-industrial clusters.

This complex is a unique platform for both practical use and interagency and international cooperation, testing of domestic and foreign samples in the field of mine action, civil protection and environmental safety – said the head of the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, Colonel Ruslan Beregulya.

It is reported that the specialized complex has tracks and obstacle courses for light and heavy mechanized demining equipment, sites for testing unmanned aerial and ground robotic systems, metal detectors, special equipment for demining civil protection structures, and equipment for environmental control.

It is here that experience in mine action, civil protection and environmental safety, research and development and production capabilities for the development, testing and implementation of the latest innovative projects will be accumulated - the statement reads.

The opening of the training ground was attended by demining specialists from the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, representatives of central and local executive authorities, representatives of partner countries, businesses, international organizations and mine action operators.

The first Ukrainian heavy remote demining complex "HART 5100" has been certified and is preparing for mass production. It is remotely controlled, has a speed of 1.5 km/h and demines more than 2 hectares per day.