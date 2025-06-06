In Ukraine, a specialized testing ground for demining technologies, UTTC, has been opened.

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12553 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 72799 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 127032 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 95819 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 90223 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 87301 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65167 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92098 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65296 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 47435 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 20796 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 55383 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 30292 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 23381 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 81036 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 167457 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 175046 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 232586 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 273195 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 900 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 115901 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 80593 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 123776 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 348273 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

In Ukraine, a specialized testing ground for demining technologies, UTTC, has been opened.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In Ukraine, the UTTC Training and Testing Complex has been opened to develop technologies in the field of mine action. The training ground has tracks for testing various demining tools.

In Ukraine, a specialized testing ground for demining technologies, UTTC, has been opened.

At the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the Educational and Testing Complex for the Development of New Technologies in the Field of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety UTTC (Ukrainian Training and Testing Complex) was equipped and opened in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

On the occasion of the opening, the polygon presented products of domestic enterprises, expositions of scientific institutions and techno-industrial clusters.

This complex is a unique platform for both practical use and interagency and international cooperation, testing of domestic and foreign samples in the field of mine action, civil protection and environmental safety

– said the head of the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, Colonel Ruslan Beregulya.

Fedorov showed the effective work of "Snake": a newly created robot for demining07.05.25, 19:22 • 10249 views

It is reported that the specialized complex has tracks and obstacle courses for light and heavy mechanized demining equipment, sites for testing unmanned aerial and ground robotic systems, metal detectors, special equipment for demining civil protection structures, and equipment for environmental control.

It is here that experience in mine action, civil protection and environmental safety, research and development and production capabilities for the development, testing and implementation of the latest innovative projects will be accumulated

- the statement reads.

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment05.06.25, 09:46 • 50625 views

The opening of the training ground was attended by demining specialists from the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, representatives of central and local executive authorities, representatives of partner countries, businesses, international organizations and mine action operators.

Let us remind you

The first Ukrainian heavy remote demining complex "HART 5100" has been certified and is preparing for mass production. It is remotely controlled, has a speed of 1.5 km/h and demines more than 2 hectares per day.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9