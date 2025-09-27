Ukraine should get permission from partners to use their money for defense - head of the budget committee

To significantly increase defense spending, it is necessary to find an additional source of income. It is necessary to negotiate with partners and obtain permission to use their money for defense needs. This was stated by People's Deputy from "Servant of the People", head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Roksolana Pidlasa in a video commentary distributed by the political force on Saturday, writes UNN.

Now it is about the need to negotiate with partners and obtain permission to use their money for defense needs in 2025-2026. Then we will be able to significantly increase defense spending - Pidlasa noted.

Details

The MP explained that it is now necessary to find an additional source of income to increase defense spending.

"The government took all projected revenues and domestic borrowings of the state budget and allocated them to defense needs, and all non-military expenditures fell into the budget deficit. In order to be able to increase defense spending, we need to find an additional source of income. This applies to both changes to the 2025 budget and the 2026 budget," Pidlasa explained.

Pidlasa added that the government and the President do not intend to raise taxes. The Verkhovna Rada also adheres to the same position.

"Obviously, we do not plan to raise taxes. The government and the President are talking about this. The Verkhovna Rada also firmly stands on this position. In 2026, we will continue to reform customs and de-shadowing, but this will not give us 300 billion hryvnias in the short or medium term," the MP emphasized.

Addition

The draft state budget of Ukraine for 2026 provides for 60 billion euros for security and defense, which is 27.2% of GDP.