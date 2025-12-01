Ukraine risks losing the opportunity to join NATO due to agreements between the US, the Alliance, and Russia - CNN

During negotiations between the US and Ukraine, a scenario was discussed in which Ukraine would effectively be excluded from joining NATO through agreements between NATO and Russia, without Kyiv being forced to officially abandon its aspiration to join the alliance. This was reported by CNN, citing its sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, hinting that some minor progress was likely made in certain areas, the meeting was very focused, and the most problematic aspects of the peace proposals were discussed in detail.

It is noted that one of the most "problematic aspects" of the initial US peace proposal was the provision that Ukraine must officially abandon its aspiration to join NATO.

However, a source of the publication reports that negotiators discussed a possible scenario in which Ukraine would effectively be prohibited from joining the military alliance through agreements that would have to be agreed upon directly between NATO member states and Moscow.

Ukraine will not be forced to officially, in a legal sense, abandon this aspiration - the report says.

At the same time, it is reported that if the United States reaches an agreement with Russia on a bilateral basis, or if Russia wants to receive certain guarantees from NATO on a multilateral basis, then Ukraine will not be involved in the decision-making process.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials met in Miami on November 30 to coordinate positions before the Trump delegation's trip to Moscow with an updated peace plan. The main disagreements concern territories and security guarantees.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelensky on the results of the negotiations in the United States. According to him, Kyiv has made significant progress in promoting peace and bringing positions closer to the American side.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."