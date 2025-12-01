Ukraine risks losing the opportunity to join NATO due to agreements between the US, the Alliance, and Russia - CNN

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 4156 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 4486 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 13133 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 31342 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 44554 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 39532 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 40764 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38109 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 36315 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42900 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.8m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"November 30, 10:55 PM • 11925 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhotoNovember 30, 11:58 PM • 15771 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 11988 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ02:45 AM • 19195 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times03:12 AM • 6170 views
Publications
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 4166 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 13138 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 61428 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 100318 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 82310 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 61428 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 50228 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 66642 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 85603 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 116854 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Ukraine risks losing the opportunity to join NATO due to agreements between the US, the Alliance, and Russia - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The US and Ukraine discussed a scenario in which Ukraine would effectively be sidelined from joining NATO due to agreements between the Alliance and Russia. At the same time, Kyiv would not be forced to officially abandon its aspiration to join the alliance.

Ukraine risks losing the opportunity to join NATO due to agreements between the US, the Alliance, and Russia - CNN

During negotiations between the US and Ukraine, a scenario was discussed in which Ukraine would effectively be excluded from joining NATO through agreements between NATO and Russia, without Kyiv being forced to officially abandon its aspiration to join the alliance. This was reported by CNN, citing its sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, hinting that some minor progress was likely made in certain areas, the meeting was very focused, and the most problematic aspects of the peace proposals were discussed in detail.

It is noted that one of the most "problematic aspects" of the initial US peace proposal was the provision that Ukraine must officially abandon its aspiration to join NATO.

However, a source of the publication reports that negotiators discussed a possible scenario in which Ukraine would effectively be prohibited from joining the military alliance through agreements that would have to be agreed upon directly between NATO member states and Moscow.

Ukraine will not be forced to officially, in a legal sense, abandon this aspiration

- the report says.

At the same time, it is reported that if the United States reaches an agreement with Russia on a bilateral basis, or if Russia wants to receive certain guarantees from NATO on a multilateral basis, then Ukraine will not be involved in the decision-making process.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials met in Miami on November 30 to coordinate positions before the Trump delegation's trip to Moscow with an updated peace plan. The main disagreements concern territories and security guarantees.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelensky on the results of the negotiations in the United States. According to him, Kyiv has made significant progress in promoting peace and bringing positions closer to the American side.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
United States
Ukraine