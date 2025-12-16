Suspect in Magdeburg fair attack arrested

A 21-year-old man from Central Asia, suspected of planning to drive a vehicle into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, has been arrested in Germany. His planning may have had an Islamist motivation, and the detainee is to be deported. This was reported by DW, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Magdeburg, according to UNN.

A suspect in the preparation of a terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg has been arrested in Germany. He will be deported. - the post says.

The agency reported that a 21-year-old man from Central Asia planned to drive a car into a crowd of people.

It is noted that the motives for his plans may have had an Islamist background. The authorities did not disclose details in order not to complicate the deportation process of the detainee.

In Bavaria, five people were arrested on suspicion of preparing a potential attack on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing-Landau district. A 56-year-old Egyptian citizen called for an attack using a vehicle, and three Moroccans and a Syrian agreed to participate.