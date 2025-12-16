Suspect in Magdeburg fair attack arrested

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
09:35 PM
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
07:26 PM
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
December 15, 02:54 PM
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian "Gropius" chair recognized as best product of two decades by Interior Design
December 15, 01:13 PM
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing fire
December 15, 01:18 PM
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
December 15, 01:34 PM
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media
December 15, 02:19 PM
ATESH agents report pressure on the Russian command due to missed deadlines for Kupyansk and Pokrovsk
05:53 PM
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
December 15, 01:38 PM
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 37619 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
December 15, 01:34 PM
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support
December 15, 11:52 AM
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
December 13, 04:20 PM
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
December 13, 12:38 PM
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion
December 14, 07:02 PM
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
December 13, 11:42 AM
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
December 13, 11:26 AM
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
December 13, 09:00 AM
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
December 12, 12:55 PM
Suspect in Magdeburg fair attack arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In Germany, a 21-year-old man from Central Asia, suspected of preparing a terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, has been arrested. He planned to drive a car into a crowd of people; he will be deported.

Suspect in Magdeburg fair attack arrested

A 21-year-old man from Central Asia, suspected of planning to drive a vehicle into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, has been arrested in Germany. His planning may have had an Islamist motivation, and the detainee is to be deported. This was reported by DW, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Magdeburg, according to UNN.

A suspect in the preparation of a terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg has been arrested in Germany. He will be deported.

- the post says.

The agency reported that a 21-year-old man from Central Asia planned to drive a car into a crowd of people.

It is noted that the motives for his plans may have had an Islamist background. The authorities did not disclose details in order not to complicate the deportation process of the detainee.

Recall

In Bavaria, five people were arrested on suspicion of preparing a potential attack on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing-Landau district. A 56-year-old Egyptian citizen called for an attack using a vehicle, and three Moroccans and a Syrian agreed to participate.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
New Year
Road traffic accident
Germany