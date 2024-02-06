ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukraine returns three more families with four children from TOT

Ukraine returns three more families with four children from TOT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28206 views

Three more families with four children were returned from the occupied Kherson region with the help of Save Ukraine after losing their businesses, being interrogated, and fearing for the safety of their children under Russian occupation.

Three more families with four children  managed to get out of the territory temporarily occupied by Russia, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The stories of families who have left the temporarily occupied territories are heartbreaking.  Loss of business because they refused to issue a Russian passport. Humiliating interrogations for several hours under sniper fire. Constant fear that the child will be taken away, because the eldest son is in the Armed Forces. Refusal to send their daughter to a Russian school. But today, these three families with four children live on free Ukrainian land

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the families are now in a safe place, with doctors and psychologists working with them.

He also noted that the families were able to get out of the occupied territories thanks to the Save Ukraine organization.

Addendum

The day before, UNN reportedthat two more girls aged 15 and 16 were returned from the occupied Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising