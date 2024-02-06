Ukraine returns three more families with four children from TOT

Three more families with four children managed to get out of the territory temporarily occupied by Russia, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The stories of families who have left the temporarily occupied territories are heartbreaking. Loss of business because they refused to issue a Russian passport. Humiliating interrogations for several hours under sniper fire. Constant fear that the child will be taken away, because the eldest son is in the Armed Forces. Refusal to send their daughter to a Russian school. But today, these three families with four children live on free Ukrainian land - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the families are now in a safe place, with doctors and psychologists working with them.

He also noted that the families were able to get out of the occupied territories thanks to the Save Ukraine organization.

Addendum

