Ukraine resumed electricity exports in September - Energy Map

In September, Ukraine resumed electricity exports in small volumes after a 140-day break. Exports accounted for only 0.2% of imports, which were down 7% month-on-month.
Details
According to Energy Map, in September 2024, Ukraine resumed electricity exports in small volumes. On September 29 and 30, 0.7 thousand MWh of electricity was supplied to Poland, Romania, and Hungary during certain night and day hours. Prior to that, the last time electricity was supplied abroad was in May this year.
Imports decreased by 7% compared to the previous month to 437.9 thousand MWh.
It is noted that in September, electricity exports amounted to only 0.2% of imports.
Addendum
On October 14, Ukrenergo reported that the level of consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. During the hours of maximum consumption, the power system remains under capacity, so Ukrainians are urged to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.
