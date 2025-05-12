Torture and work at gunpoint: Ukraine reports labour rights violations of specialists at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2804 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 8270 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 16993 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 23233 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17916 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21084 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22985 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24982 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31853 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32087 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
31%
747mm
Popular news

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 34035 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60132 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 92867 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 40947 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

11:10 AM • 31869 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 16959 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 23198 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 71491 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 93058 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 80423 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 6666 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60254 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 38932 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 45506 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 125898 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Torture and work at gunpoint: Ukraine reports labour rights violations of specialists at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Halyna Tretyakova stated about numerous violations of labor rights at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), including beatings, torture, and coercion to join Russian trade unions. The IAEA notes the resilience of Ukrainian personnel.

Torture and work at gunpoint: Ukraine reports labour rights violations of specialists at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Halyna Tretyakova, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights, during a meeting with representatives of the International Labor Organization, stated about violations of labor rights at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the relevant committee in Telegram.

This includes beatings to death of employees, torture, work at gunpoint, coercion to sign labor contracts and coercion to join Russian trade unions, refusal to communicate with management, theft of personal protective equipment by the occupying forces, etc.

– said Halyna Tretyakova.

According to her, the IAEA recognizes that one of the reasons for the absence so far of a nuclear incident or accident with radiological consequences for nuclear power plant workers, the population and the environment lies in the "resilience and dedication of Ukrainian nuclear power plant personnel, who continue to ensure the safe and reliable operation of nuclear facilities despite the difficult conditions in which they perform their work".

The US will be able to enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "rosatom" is ready, but is waiting for a political decision30.04.25, 18:33 • 14790 views

Let us remind you

On May 7 this year, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was again under threat of blackout due to Russian shelling. The station receives power from only one power line, which poses a threat to radiation safety.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarEconomy
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Brent
$65.14
Bitcoin
$102,530.50
S&P 500
$5,797.81
Tesla
$318.28
Газ TTF
$35.47
Золото
$3,243.41
Ethereum
$2,486.86