Torture and work at gunpoint: Ukraine reports labour rights violations of specialists at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Halyna Tretyakova, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights, during a meeting with representatives of the International Labor Organization, stated about violations of labor rights at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the relevant committee in Telegram.

This includes beatings to death of employees, torture, work at gunpoint, coercion to sign labor contracts and coercion to join Russian trade unions, refusal to communicate with management, theft of personal protective equipment by the occupying forces, etc. – said Halyna Tretyakova.

According to her, the IAEA recognizes that one of the reasons for the absence so far of a nuclear incident or accident with radiological consequences for nuclear power plant workers, the population and the environment lies in the "resilience and dedication of Ukrainian nuclear power plant personnel, who continue to ensure the safe and reliable operation of nuclear facilities despite the difficult conditions in which they perform their work".

On May 7 this year, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was again under threat of blackout due to Russian shelling. The station receives power from only one power line, which poses a threat to radiation safety.