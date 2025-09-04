Ukraine repelled a massive drone attack: 84 UAVs shot down, but there were hits

From 7:30 PM on September 3rd and throughout the night of September 4th, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones, reports UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, 28 attack drones were hit at 17 locations, and downed (debris) drones fell at 5 locations.

But in almost a day, 84 UAVs of the Russian occupiers were shot down or suppressed.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

It should be noted that, in total, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Recall

On the night of September 3, the Russian Armed Forces attacked with 526 air assault weapons. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 451 enemy targets, including 430 UAVs and 21 cruise missiles.

