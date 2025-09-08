Ukraine repelled 156 combat engagements in 24 hours: the enemy used 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, September 7, 156 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers launched three missile and 75 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and settlements, using 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 4703 shellings, 184 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems. Also, 4679 kamikaze drones were used for attacks.

The settlements of Novopavlivka, Shcherbaky, Magdalynivka, Lukyanivske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast were subjected to air strikes.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks. The enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropping a total of 38 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 216 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoe, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the Kupiansk area and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, and in the direction of Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Yampil and Siversk. In total, 12 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Markove, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and in the direction of Stupochky and Minkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 43 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Vilne, Kotlyne, Novopidhorodne, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelenyi Hai, Obratne, Olhivske, Oleksandrograf, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Filiia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the area of Plavni and towards Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian occupation losses over the past day amounted to 910 personnel. The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 461 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, five missiles, and 81 units of enemy automotive equipment.

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. City authorities reported dead, wounded, numerous fires, and destruction.