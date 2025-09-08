Ukraine repelled 156 combat engagements in 24 hours: the enemy used 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs - General Staff

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
12:43 AM • 10239 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 24602 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 49542 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 66792 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 76033 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 111981 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 94429 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53896 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 58072 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 87469 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
74%
755mm
Popular news
More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 7September 7, 08:34 PM • 10557 views
"Trump gave Putin what he wanted": Zelenskyy on the meeting in AlaskaSeptember 7, 08:38 PM • 7922 views
Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoSeptember 7, 09:49 PM • 17673 views
Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggressionSeptember 7, 11:20 PM • 12249 views
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared01:49 AM • 6080 views
Publications
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 1286 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 111983 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 94431 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 87471 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 66506 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 19347 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 24644 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 56811 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 112868 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 53475 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
The New York Times

Ukraine repelled 156 combat engagements in 24 hours: the enemy used 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Over the past day, September 7, 156 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers launched three missile and 75 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and settlements, using 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs. In total, the enemy carried out 4703 shellings, involving 4679 kamikaze drones.

Ukraine repelled 156 combat engagements in 24 hours: the enemy used 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, September 7, 156 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers launched three missile and 75 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and settlements, using 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy carried out 4703 shellings, 184 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems. Also, 4679 kamikaze drones were used for attacks.

The settlements of Novopavlivka, Shcherbaky, Magdalynivka, Lukyanivske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast were subjected to air strikes.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks. The enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropping a total of 38 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 216 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoe, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the Kupiansk area and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, and in the direction of Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Yampil and Siversk. In total, 12 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Markove, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and in the direction of Stupochky and Minkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 43 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Vilne, Kotlyne, Novopidhorodne, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelenyi Hai, Obratne, Olhivske, Oleksandrograf, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Filiia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the area of Plavni and towards Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian occupation losses over the past day amounted to 910 personnel. The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 461 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, five missiles, and 81 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. City authorities reported dead, wounded, numerous fires, and destruction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv