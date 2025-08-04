In Ukraine, over 18,000 new companies in six months, but overall growth is the lowest in 5 years

The trend of business closures has increased - over 6.5 thousand since the beginning of the year, which is 19% more than last year.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

In Ukraine, there is a stable dynamic of business openings. The net increase in companies for the first half of 2025 is 11,624. According to Opendatabot, during the specified period, 18,277 new companies were registered in Ukraine. New business openings have stabilized, but at the same time, there is another conclusion. The indicators from before the full-scale war have not yet been achieved. Moreover, it should be noted that 6,653 businesses have closed since the beginning of the current year.

97 newly created companies ceased operations without even existing for half a year. This is slightly more than last year — 92, but significantly less than in 2021 — when there were as many as 264 such companies. - reports opendatabot.

Recall

