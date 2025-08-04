$41.760.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Ukraine, over 18,000 new companies in six months, but overall growth is the lowest in 5 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In Ukraine, 18,277 new companies were registered in the first half of 2025, but 6,653 businesses ceased operations. The net increase is 11,624 companies, which is the lowest figure in the last five years.

In Ukraine, over 18,000 new companies in six months, but overall growth is the lowest in 5 years

The trend of business closures has increased - over 6.5 thousand since the beginning of the year, which is 19% more than last year.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

In Ukraine, there is a stable dynamic of business openings. The net increase in companies for the first half of 2025 is 11,624. According to Opendatabot, during the specified period, 18,277 new companies were registered in Ukraine. New business openings have stabilized, but at the same time, there is another conclusion. The indicators from before the full-scale war have not yet been achieved. Moreover, it should be noted that 6,653 businesses have closed since the beginning of the current year.

97 newly created companies ceased operations without even existing for half a year. This is slightly more than last year — 92, but significantly less than in 2021 — when there were as many as 264 such companies.

- reports opendatabot.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainians will be able to receive a grant of up to UAH 1 million for opening private kindergartens within the framework of the government's expanded grant program "Own Business."

Last year, it became known that 264 Ukrainians will receive UAH 62 million for opening or expanding their own business as part of the "Own Business" program.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyFinance
Ukraine