Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from the IMF
Kyiv • UNN
The IMF has provided Ukraine with $1.1 billion after the fifth review of the EFF program. The funds will be used to cover important non-military budget expenditures, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The International Monetary Fund has provided Ukraine with $1.1 billion after the fifth review of the EFF program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"About $1.1 billion from the IMF has already been disbursed to Ukraine. The funds will be used to cover important non-military budget expenditures. We received this tranche as a result of the successful fifth review of the $15.6 billion EFF program. We are grateful to the Fund for its consistent support of Ukraine. We are already starting to work together on the next revision of the program," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
