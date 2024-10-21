Ministry of Finance: Updated IMF Memorandum does not provide for any obligations to increase energy tariffs
The updated IMF memorandum contains no commitments to raise energy tariffs in Ukraine. The Ministry of Finance reports that various options are being considered to support the country's energy stability.
The IMF's updated memorandum, which includes 11 new structural beacons for Ukraine, does not include commitments for Ukraine to raise energy tariffs as a result of the fifth review of the program. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, UNN reported.
The IMF's updated memorandum on the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program does not include any commitments for Ukraine to raise energy tariffs. The Ukrainian side, together with IMF experts, is considering possible options for maintaining the country's energy stability, given the significant damage that Russia has done to Ukraine's energy system and, as a result, the impact on Ukraine's economic recovery. The IMF memorandum includes various potential options for reforming the energy system
It is noted that Ukraine has already successfully completed five reviews of the IMF's EFF program.
The Ministry of Finance emphasized that the memorandum of October 18, 2024, repeats the potential measures that were in previous updates, does not propose new ones, and does not create obligations for Ukraine to increase energy tariffs during the war.
The IMF added 11 new structural beacons for Ukraine, bringing the total to 48. Ukraine expects to receive a $1.1 billion tranche to cover its budget deficit soon.
