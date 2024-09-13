IMF and Ukraine agree on the 5th revision of the $15.6 billion financing program
Ukraine and the IMF reach agreement on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion financing program. Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine is fulfilling all reforms and structural benchmarks.
Ukraine and the IMF have reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth revision of the $15.6 billion financing program. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on Friday, UNN reports.
Regarding financial support, this week we have reached an agreement with the IMF at the expert level on the 5th revision of our program for $15.6 billion
He noted that Ukraine is implementing all the reforms and structural beacons.
The International Monetary Fund, during the fifth review of the EFF Extended Fund Facilityprogram, is likely to require Ukraine to devalue the hryvnia, cut the discount rate, and raise taxes.
