IMF and Ukraine agree on the 5th revision of the $15.6 billion financing program

Ukraine and the IMF have reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth revision of the $15.6 billion financing program. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on Friday, UNN reports.

Regarding financial support, this week we have reached an agreement with the IMF at the expert level on the 5th revision of our program for $15.6 billion - Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine is implementing all the reforms and structural beacons.

Recall

The International Monetary Fund, during the fifth review of the EFF Extended Fund Facilityprogram, is likely to require Ukraine to devalue the hryvnia, cut the discount rate, and raise taxes.

