Night strike on a five-story building in Chernihiv: debris removal completed, there is a victim
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble in Chernihiv after the drone attack. Houses and cars were damaged, one woman was injured. People are being helped.
In Chernihiv, rescuers have completed dismantling the emergency structures in a five-story building damaged by a Russian drone. One woman was injured in the attack. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.
Details
On Sunday, March 16, the SES published the consequences of the night attack on Chernihiv.
As a result of the attack, the 4th and 5th floors of the building were destroyed. A woman was injured and received medical assistance. 6 cars and windows of 3 neighboring houses were damaged
Emergency workers helped residents carry 20 cats out of the damaged building. Emergency structures were dismantled, for which special high-altitude equipment was used.
All necessary assistance, hot food and drinks were provided to the victims at the point of invincibility. 48 people received psychological assistance.
Law enforcement officers, communal services, volunteers and public organizations were also involved in the elimination of the consequences.
Recall
On the night of March 16, Chernihiv was attacked by kamikaze drones, one of which hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. In total, there were 14 shellings of the border areas of the region during the day.
Consequences of attacks on Donetsk region: 20 shellings per day, people injured16.03.25, 09:34 • 21085 views