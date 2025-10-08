Ukraine received 9 vehicles for frontline communities worth $555,000

The Government of the Republic of Korea and the United Nations Development Programme have handed over nine vehicles to Ukraine, which will help communities in the frontline areas of Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions to provide essential services to local residents. The total cost of the purchased vehicles is 555 thousand dollars, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

It is noted that three mobile administrative service centers were received by the communities of Sumy, Vysokopillia, and Zaporizhzhia.

These modern mobile offices are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and communication tools, allowing administrative teams to provide basic public services directly on-site in remote areas. - explained the ministry.

Also, five vehicles for providing transport social services ("social taxis") were handed over to the communities of Sumy, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Vilniansk, Vysokopillia, and Zaporizhzhia. They will support the mobility of vulnerable groups of the population. This includes people with disabilities and older people. This will facilitate their access to medical, educational, and social services.

A vehicle for palliative care, equipped with a lift, a wheelchair, and other assistive equipment, was handed over to the Shostka community. It will ensure comfortable transportation of patients to medical facilities and allow a multidisciplinary team to provide necessary support at home. - stated in the message.

Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Riabykin said that the new mobile facilities will enhance the communities' ability to act faster and more efficiently.

Together with our partners, we are consistently working to ensure that every resident, even in the most remote communities, has equal access to essential services. New mobile centers and social transport will enhance the communities' ability to act faster and more efficiently, providing support exactly where it is most needed. - Riabykin noted.

