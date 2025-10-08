Ukraine received 9 vehicles for frontline communities worth $555,000

$41.320.03
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - Media
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for drones
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regions
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 28909 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
Ukraine received 9 vehicles for frontline communities worth $555,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

The Government of the Republic of Korea and UNDP handed over nine vehicles worth $555,000 to Ukraine. They will help communities in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions provide essential services to local residents.

Ukraine received 9 vehicles for frontline communities worth $555,000

The Government of the Republic of Korea and the United Nations Development Programme have handed over nine vehicles to Ukraine, which will help communities in the frontline areas of Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions to provide essential services to local residents. The total cost of the purchased vehicles is 555 thousand dollars, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

The Government of the Republic of Korea and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, handed over nine specially equipped vehicles to enhance the capacity of communities in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kherson regions to provide mobile administrative, social, and medical services. The total cost of the purchased vehicles is 555 thousand dollars.

- stated in the agency's message.

It is noted that three mobile administrative service centers were received by the communities of Sumy, Vysokopillia, and Zaporizhzhia.

These modern mobile offices are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and communication tools, allowing administrative teams to provide basic public services directly on-site in remote areas.

- explained the ministry.

The first social taxi will be launched in Brovary on January 1, 2025 - Mayor

Also, five vehicles for providing transport social services ("social taxis") were handed over to the communities of Sumy, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Vilniansk, Vysokopillia, and Zaporizhzhia. They will support the mobility of vulnerable groups of the population. This includes people with disabilities and older people. This will facilitate their access to medical, educational, and social services.

A vehicle for palliative care, equipped with a lift, a wheelchair, and other assistive equipment, was handed over to the Shostka community. It will ensure comfortable transportation of patients to medical facilities and allow a multidisciplinary team to provide necessary support at home.

- stated in the message.

Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Riabykin said that the new mobile facilities will enhance the communities' ability to act faster and more efficiently.

Together with our partners, we are consistently working to ensure that every resident, even in the most remote communities, has equal access to essential services. New mobile centers and social transport will enhance the communities' ability to act faster and more efficiently, providing support exactly where it is most needed.

- Riabykin noted.

Addition

Latvia sent 16 fire trucks to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Now they will strengthen the material and technical base of the SES units.

Antonina Tumanova

Society War in Ukraine
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Latvia
Kherson Oblast
South Korea
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy