Ukraine received 70,000 doses of a combined vaccine to protect children from five diseases at once

The PENTA-Hib vaccine is a combined vaccine for the prevention of whooping cough with a whole-cell pertussis component, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib infection) for free vaccination of children according to the national Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations. This was reported by the Ministry of Health press service, writes UNN.

PENTA-Hib is part of the vaccine supply that Ukraine receives through the cooperation of the Ministry of Health with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi). The partnership agreement between the Global Alliance and Ukraine was signed at the end of 2024. Under this agreement, part of the vaccines to support the national immunization program, in accordance with the national Immunoprophylaxis Development Strategy until 2030, is financed by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi).

Within this partnership, UNICEF procures and delivers vaccines to the country. The distribution of preparations to the regions is coordinated by the Public Health Center. The vaccine is intended for vaccinating children according to the national Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations and will be distributed to medical facilities across the regions.

What are the dangers of the 5 infections that the vaccine protects against:

Diphtheria toxin is one of the strongest toxins. Once in the bloodstream, it can affect the nerves that control the muscles involved in breathing, leading to paralysis of these muscles and even respiratory arrest. The toxin can also affect the kidneys and cause cardiovascular failure.

Tetanus is an infectious disease characterized by painful convulsions, during which muscle tears and bone fractures may occur, and intracranial hemorrhages are possible. The mortality rate from tetanus can reach 80%.

Pertussis is characterized by inflammation of the respiratory tract and is accompanied by attacks of spasmodic coughing that impairs breathing — even to the point of stopping it. In newborns and young children who have not yet completed a full course of vaccination, the disease can be severe, with the development of complications such as pneumonia, brain damage, and can lead to death.

Hepatitis B is an infectious disease caused by the hepatitis B virus, which affects the liver and can lead to liver cancer.

Haemophilus infection — causes a number of diseases, including meningitis (inflammation of the brain membranes), as well as:

pneumonia (inflammation of the lungs);

epiglottitis (swelling of the epiglottis, which quickly leads to airway obstruction and significantly complicates breathing);

bacteremia (blood infection);

septic arthritis (inflammation of the joints);

otitis (inflammation of the ears);

pericarditis (inflammation of the outer membrane of the heart).

It is noted that vaccinations can be done free of charge at vaccination points in state medical institutions or private ones that have an agreement with the National Health Service.

To get vaccinated or find out when you need to be vaccinated, contact your family doctor or pediatrician. The doctor will check your vaccination records and if a vaccination is missed or there is no data on previous vaccinations, they will give you a referral for vaccination and advise you on the further course of action.

If the vaccination schedule is disrupted (for example, one of the vaccinations is missed), it does not mean that you need to start the immunization course from scratch.

However, it is extremely important to catch up on missed vaccinations as soon as possible, regardless of how much time has passed. So, contact your family doctor or pediatrician — a specialist will help you create an individual vaccination schedule - added the Ministry of Health.

