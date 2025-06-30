Ukraine received 1.7 billion dollars from Canada from Russian assets

Ukraine received 1.7 billion dollars from Canada within the framework of the ERA mechanism, which is financed by profits from immobilized Russian assets. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, UNN reports.

Ukraine received about 1.7 billion dollars (2.3 billion Canadian dollars) from Canada within the ERA initiative. These funds are secured by income from frozen Russian assets. Together with our partners, we are forcing Russia to pay for the crimes and destruction it has committed. Since the beginning of the year, including the last tranche, we have received about 17.6 billion dollars from immobilized Russian assets. - Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that Ukraine insists on the full confiscation of frozen Russian funds, as they are needed to pay compensation to those affected by the aggression and for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This will also be an act of justice to prevent aggressive wars in the future - added Shmyhal.

Recall

In June, Ukraine received the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU within the ERA initiative. In total, under the ERA initiative, Ukraine has already received 7 billion euros from the EU.