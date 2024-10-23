Ukraine proposes to create a food hub in Oman
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has proposed creating a food hub in Oman to allow Ukrainian products to enter the markets of East Africa, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reported.
Details
On Wednesday, October 23, during his visit to Oman, Sibiga held talks with the Minister of Economy of the Sultanate, Dr. Saeed bin Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Sakri.
The Foreign Minister expressed Ukraine's interest in developing relations with Oman and the Gulf states in a number of areas, including trade, investment, food exports, and the development of renewable energy and technology.
The Minister invited the Omani side to consider the possibility of creating a food hub for Ukrainian products and their further promotion to the markets of East Africa
Sibiga emphasized that despite the war and Russia's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure and civilian vessels, Ukraine remains one of the guarantors of global food security. "He assured of Ukraine's readiness to continue to be a reliable partner for the Middle East and Africa in the supply of critical food. The Minister invited the Omani side to take part in the third Food Summit to be held this year in Kyiv," the Foreign Ministry said.
The parties reportedly "agreed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine has led to negative global consequences, including the exacerbation of a number of crises: food, energy, security, and others.
Mr. Sibiga informed his interlocutor about the situation on the battlefield and the Peace Formula as the only way to restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. He expressed his gratitude to the Omani side for its principled support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the principles of the UN Charter.
The Foreign Minister also informed about the Russian terror against the Ukrainian energy system and voiced the priority needs of our country for energy support on the eve of winter.
The Ministers specifically agreed on the importance of launching a bilateral intergovernmental commission and holding its first meeting. They discussed the possibility of sending mutual business missions to explore opportunities for cooperation and establishing a permanent business council mechanism to develop bilateral trade.
The parties paid attention to the prospects of building up the legal framework for strengthening trade ties, concluding agreements on the avoidance of double taxation and preferential trade.
Sibiga also invited the Omani side to take part in the next conference on the restoration of Ukraine and play an active role in rebuilding our country. The parties paid special attention to the development of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
