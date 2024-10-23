Ukraine proposes to create a food hub in Oman

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Ukraine proposes to create a food hub in Oman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17968 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga proposed to create a food hub in Oman to help Ukrainian products enter the East African markets. The parties discussed the development of relations in the areas of trade, investment and energy.

Ukraine proposes to create a food hub in Oman

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has proposed creating a food hub in Oman to allow Ukrainian products to enter the markets of East Africa, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

On Wednesday, October 23, during his visit to Oman, Sibiga held talks with the Minister of Economy of the Sultanate, Dr. Saeed bin Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Sakri. 

The Foreign Minister expressed Ukraine's interest in developing relations with Oman and the Gulf states in a number of areas, including trade, investment, food exports, and the development of renewable energy and technology.

The Minister invited the Omani side to consider the possibility of creating a food hub for Ukrainian products and their further promotion to the markets of East Africa

- the Foreign Ministry said.

Sibiga emphasized that despite the war and Russia's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure and civilian vessels, Ukraine remains one of the guarantors of global food security. "He assured of Ukraine's readiness to continue to be a reliable partner for the Middle East and Africa in the supply of critical food. The Minister invited the Omani side to take part in the third Food Summit to be held this year in Kyiv," the Foreign Ministry said.

The parties reportedly "agreed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine has led to negative global consequences, including the exacerbation of a number of crises: food, energy, security, and others.

Mr. Sibiga informed his interlocutor about the situation on the battlefield and the Peace Formula as the only way to restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. He expressed his gratitude to the Omani side for its principled support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the principles of the UN Charter.

The Foreign Minister also informed about the Russian terror against the Ukrainian energy system and voiced the priority needs of our country for energy support on the eve of winter.

The Ministers specifically agreed on the importance of launching a bilateral intergovernmental commission and holding its first meeting. They discussed the possibility of sending mutual business missions to explore opportunities for cooperation and establishing a permanent business council mechanism to develop bilateral trade. 

The parties paid attention to the prospects of building up the legal framework for strengthening trade ties, concluding agreements on the avoidance of double taxation and preferential trade.

Sibiga also invited the Omani side to take part in the next conference on the restoration of Ukraine and play an active role in rebuilding our country. The parties paid special attention to the development of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

After Turkey Sybiha will continue its tour of Arab countries and Africa: what is known23.10.24, 08:59

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Africa
Oman
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv
