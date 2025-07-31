Ukraine prepares five-step OSCE reform - Sybiha

$41.770.02
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 130106 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 176990 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
ChatGPT
Boeing 737 MAX

Ukraine prepares five-step OSCE reform - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive OSCE reform, which will include five steps to bring the organization out of its deadlock. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced this during a visit to Helsinki on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the OSCE Helsinki Final Act.

Ukraine prepares five-step OSCE reform - Sybiha

Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive reform of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Helsinki on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act of the OSCE, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine will soon propose a comprehensive OSCE reform - five steps that can bring the organization out of a deadlock

- Sybiha was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister noted: since the adoption of the Helsinki Final Act in 1975, the Soviet Union has collapsed, but the regime in Moscow has only become more aggressive. He emphasized that Russia seeks to expand the war, as evidenced by the involvement of North Korean troops and weapons, Iranian drones, and mercenaries from all over the world.

"The Helsinki Final Act was a child of the Cold War. It was an attempt to reduce tensions in Europe. Since then, much has changed in fifty years. The Cold War ended. But now there is a hot war in Europe. For now, on the territory of Ukraine. But Russia definitely seeks to expand it," said the head of Ukraine's foreign policy department.

The Minister stated that at the meeting dedicated to the anniversary of the Act, the Ukrainian side would work on "finding solutions for restoring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine, which will also mean peace for Europe and the world, based on the rule of law."

"The bombing of Ukraine tonight is Putin's way of 'celebrating' the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. We must protect our fundamental principles, find tools to uphold them, and make the OSCE more functional," emphasized Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the "Helsinki+50" conference.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Helsinki
Ukraine