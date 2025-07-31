Ukraine prepares five-step OSCE reform - Sybiha

Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive reform of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Helsinki on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act of the OSCE, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine will soon propose a comprehensive OSCE reform - five steps that can bring the organization out of a deadlock - Sybiha was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister noted: since the adoption of the Helsinki Final Act in 1975, the Soviet Union has collapsed, but the regime in Moscow has only become more aggressive. He emphasized that Russia seeks to expand the war, as evidenced by the involvement of North Korean troops and weapons, Iranian drones, and mercenaries from all over the world.

"The Helsinki Final Act was a child of the Cold War. It was an attempt to reduce tensions in Europe. Since then, much has changed in fifty years. The Cold War ended. But now there is a hot war in Europe. For now, on the territory of Ukraine. But Russia definitely seeks to expand it," said the head of Ukraine's foreign policy department.

The Minister stated that at the meeting dedicated to the anniversary of the Act, the Ukrainian side would work on "finding solutions for restoring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine, which will also mean peace for Europe and the world, based on the rule of law."

"The bombing of Ukraine tonight is Putin's way of 'celebrating' the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. We must protect our fundamental principles, find tools to uphold them, and make the OSCE more functional," emphasized Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the "Helsinki+50" conference.

