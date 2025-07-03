Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia could be genocide - OSCE

The abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia may amount to the crime of genocide. This was stated by Karina Odebrink, Special Rapporteur of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, member of the Riksdag (Swedish Parliament), as reported by UNN.

Yes, I believe we can talk about genocide. And the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova confirm the seriousness of these actions - noted Karina Odebrink.

Also, in her opinion, Putin will eventually sit in the dock in The Hague.

"Yes, I firmly believe that this is possible, and I must believe it, because losing hope would be devastating. Today there are too many reasons for concern: Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, the real threat to the rules-based international order. So we must maintain faith in our international institutions. The fact that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights is of immense importance, and we must support this decision," the special rapporteur emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine has not received information about the return of 339 children abducted by the occupiers from the list handed over to the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Ombudsman Lubinets stated that communication with the Russian Federation takes place through intermediaries, but the return of children from Russian territory is an extremely difficult process.

US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution