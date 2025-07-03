Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia could be genocide - OSCE

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 06:14 PM • 9458 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 86957 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 69821 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 63364 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 60579 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 50212 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54703 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 124652 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42598 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46744 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
63%
751mm
Popular news
Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social mediaJuly 2, 03:40 PM • 5279 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: according to preliminary information, there are casualtiesJuly 2, 04:13 PM • 3409 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: bus caught fire, huge traffic jam on the roadJuly 2, 04:24 PM • 2176 views
As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died, and 15 more were injured - RMAJuly 2, 05:25 PM • 2284 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: Presidential Office says situation is under Zelenskyy's personal control07:32 PM • 1990 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 86962 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 78851 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 95689 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 130647 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 113071 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 21355 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 31869 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 40825 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 96821 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 54391 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia could be genocide - OSCE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

OSCE PA Special Rapporteur Karina Odebrink stated that Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children could amount to the crime of genocide. She also expressed confidence that Putin will face trial in The Hague.

Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia could be genocide - OSCE

The abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia may amount to the crime of genocide. This was stated by Karina Odebrink, Special Rapporteur of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, member of the Riksdag (Swedish Parliament), as reported by UNN.

Yes, I believe we can talk about genocide. And the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova confirm the seriousness of these actions

- noted Karina Odebrink.

Also, in her opinion, Putin will eventually sit in the dock in The Hague.

"Yes, I firmly believe that this is possible, and I must believe it, because losing hope would be devastating. Today there are too many reasons for concern: Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, the real threat to the rules-based international order. So we must maintain faith in our international institutions. The fact that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights is of immense importance, and we must support this decision," the special rapporteur emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine has not received information about the return of 339 children abducted by the occupiers from the list handed over to the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Ombudsman Lubinets stated that communication with the Russian Federation takes place through intermediaries, but the return of children from Russian territory is an extremely difficult process.

US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution01.07.25, 05:06 • 162504 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
The Hague
Istanbul
Sweden
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9