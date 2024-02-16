Ukraine plans to create its first own demining vehicles this year

This year, Ukraine is to create its first own demining machines. The number of operators should increase by at least 10%. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that the defense capability and security of Ukrainian citizens is the top priority of the Government Plan for 2024, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers today.

"Humanitarian demining. We are increasing the number of units and the number of pyrotechnics of the SES by at least 200 people. We are creating a market for humanitarian demining. We will compensate for the costs of demining agricultural land. This year, Ukraine should create its first own demining machines. The number of operators should increase by at least 10%," said Shmyhal.

Shmyhal also noted that localization of production and repair of weapons and equipment is among the important tasks.

"Creation of a special regime for defense companies, benefits and state guarantees," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal reportedthat UAH 3 billion was allocated for humanitarian demining programs.