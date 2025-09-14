Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – Shmyhal

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 19047 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 39771 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 48568 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 44550 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 57031 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 35711 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 58513 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 58933 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37722 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36818 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 12026 views
Air raid siren sounds in Poland: which settlements may be in dangerVideoSeptember 13, 04:28 PM • 6354 views
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayedSeptember 13, 05:46 PM • 21572 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threatSeptember 13, 06:05 PM • 8662 views
Teenager stabs man to death over religious conflict in Kharkiv06:12 PM • 8428 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 48568 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 35321 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 36410 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 58513 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 34534 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 12049 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 58934 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 47339 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 95292 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 55666 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
E-6 Mercury

Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Ukraine intends to create drone lines up to 30 km deep on the front line, a so-called Kill Zone, to prevent future aggression. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, emphasizing the need for partners' support in providing Ukraine with FPV drones, robotic systems, and long-range missiles.

Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to create drone lines with a range of up to 30 km on the front line. This was stated by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following his participation in the annual "Yalta European Strategy" meeting, reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, together with Canadian Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland and other guests, they "talked about how to end this war."

This requires a strong Ukrainian army, enough weapons, and powerful sanctions against the aggressor. We must create conditions under which Putin will be forced to sit down at the negotiating table.

- Shmyhal wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs the support of partners and outlined "clear priorities":

  • preserving the lives of military personnel. This requires more FPV drones, robotic systems, and artillery shells.
    • sky defense. Not only air defense systems, but also interceptor drones.
      • long-range strikes. We must produce and scale long-range drones and missiles.

        At the same time, in the future, we must not allow aggression to repeat itself. We must create a so-called Kill Zone, which is currently being formed on the front line. These are drone lines that cover 10, 15, or even 30 km of territory.

        - the Minister of Defense clarified.

        He also spoke about the development of defense innovations.

        "We financed startups in the innovation sector using a venture fund model. And this gave an impetus to our businesses, startups, small companies, groups of people - to develop and implement innovations in the Ukrainian defense industry," Shmyhal summarized.

        Recall

        Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US President Donald Trump's special representative, General Keith Kellogg. During this meeting, the head of the defense department told the general about the results of the "Ramstein" meeting and reported new details of the Russian strike on Poland.

        Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal11.09.25, 22:17 • 47309 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War in UkrainePolitics
        Chrystia Freeland
        Canada
        Ukraine
        Denys Shmyhal