Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to create drone lines with a range of up to 30 km on the front line. This was stated by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following his participation in the annual "Yalta European Strategy" meeting, reported by UNN.

According to him, together with Canadian Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland and other guests, they "talked about how to end this war."

This requires a strong Ukrainian army, enough weapons, and powerful sanctions against the aggressor. We must create conditions under which Putin will be forced to sit down at the negotiating table. - Shmyhal wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs the support of partners and outlined "clear priorities":

preserving the lives of military personnel. This requires more FPV drones, robotic systems, and artillery shells.

sky defense. Not only air defense systems, but also interceptor drones.

long-range strikes. We must produce and scale long-range drones and missiles.

At the same time, in the future, we must not allow aggression to repeat itself. We must create a so-called Kill Zone, which is currently being formed on the front line. These are drone lines that cover 10, 15, or even 30 km of territory. - the Minister of Defense clarified.

He also spoke about the development of defense innovations.

"We financed startups in the innovation sector using a venture fund model. And this gave an impetus to our businesses, startups, small companies, groups of people - to develop and implement innovations in the Ukrainian defense industry," Shmyhal summarized.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US President Donald Trump's special representative, General Keith Kellogg. During this meeting, the head of the defense department told the general about the results of the "Ramstein" meeting and reported new details of the Russian strike on Poland.

