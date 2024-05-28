Ukraine needs weapons now, delay costs lives - EU chief of diplomacy

The head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, emphasized that Ukraine needs weapons now, and that delay costs lives, pointing out the need for a decision on a new Fund for assistance to Ukraine within the European Peace Fund as soon as possible, UNN reports.

Details

"At yesterday's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, we focused on Ukraine and Gaza. The past days have been truly terrible for civilians in both places. On both conflicts, we want to achieve a united European position," Borrell told X.

According to him, the EU ministers heard "even more about Russia's atrocities and Ukraine's military needs" from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

EU members are demanding that all decisions be approved as soon as possible, especially the new Ukraine Assistance Fund under the European Peace Fund. Delay costs lives. Ukraine needs weapons now - Borrell emphasized.

