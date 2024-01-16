Ukraine needs predictable funding for 2024 - von der Leyen in Davos
At the World Economic Forum, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs a steady supply of weapons and predictable funding until 2024. She called on the West to support Ukraine's resistance to deter future Russian attacks.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs a stable supply of weapons and predictable funding through 2024 and beyond. She said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports .
Von der Leyen noted that Ukraine can win this war, but the West must support the resistance of Ukrainians.
Ukrainians need predictable funding through 2024 and beyond. They need a steady supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and take back their rightful territory. They need the capacity to deter future Russian attacks. And they need hope, too,
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged other European Union countries to increase military support for Ukraine this year.
