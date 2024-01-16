Ukraine needs predictable funding for 2024 - von der Leyen in Davos

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs a stable supply of weapons and predictable funding through 2024 and beyond. She said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Von der Leyen noted that Ukraine can win this war, but the West must support the resistance of Ukrainians.

Ukrainians need predictable funding through 2024 and beyond. They need a steady supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and take back their rightful territory. They need the capacity to deter future Russian attacks. And they need hope, too, - said von der Leyen.

AddendumAddendum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged other European Union countries to increase military support for Ukraine this year.

Air defense and long-range weapons: Zelensky met with Blinken in Davos