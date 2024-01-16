ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Ukraine needs predictable funding for 2024 - von der Leyen in Davos

Ukraine needs predictable funding for 2024 - von der Leyen in Davos

Kyiv  •  UNN

At the World Economic Forum, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs a steady supply of weapons and predictable funding until 2024. She called on the West to support Ukraine's resistance to deter future Russian attacks.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs a stable supply of weapons and predictable funding through 2024 and beyond. She said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Von der Leyen noted that Ukraine can win this war, but the West must support the resistance of Ukrainians.

Ukrainians need predictable funding through 2024 and beyond. They need a steady supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and take back their rightful territory. They need the capacity to deter future Russian attacks. And they need hope, too,

- said von der Leyen.

AddendumAddendum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged other European Union countries to increase military support for Ukraine this year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

