Air defense and long-range weapons: Zelensky met with Blinken in Davos

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

We discussed further defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. Air defense and long-range capabilities are particularly important for our country. - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine also thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, the Congress and the entire American people for their continued and powerful assistance to Ukraine.

In Davos, Zelenskyy will receive a message from Biden calling to move to defense - media

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden in Davos to discuss further cooperation and financial support for Ukraine.

Recall

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and the situation at the frontline.