In Davos, Zelenskyy will receive a message from Biden calling to move to defense - media

During a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will convey a message from President Joe Biden calling for a shift to defense in war, Bloomberg columnist writes in his column, UNN reports.

Details

In the article, a Bloomberg columnist writes that the White House wants Ukraine to change its strategy of fighting the Russian occupiers from offense to defense.

The columnist believes that Zelenskyy understands why this makes sense, although he will not like to hear it or talk about it publicly. So he should ask Jake Sullivan to respond to Biden and remind the US Congress that Ukraine can only properly defend itself if the United States and its allies guarantee that Kyiv has the means to do so.

According to the column, Putin has realized the tactical advantages of defense: he has actually ordered his army to suspend conquest and hold the land it occupies. In addition, in 2024, the Kremlin will spend 8% of GDP on its army, which will exceed social spending for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The article states that Ukraine has fewer resources. Over the past year, Kyiv has received support from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other Western allies. But, as noted, their enthusiasm is waning.

Russia would use the pause to rearm and resupply, and then resume a full-scale attack on Ukrainian society. But Ukraine may not receive more money and weapons from the West during the same ceasefire. Therefore, a ceasefire now may be tantamount to surrender later - notes the observer.

Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's air defense system in Davos