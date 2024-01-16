Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's air defense system in Davos

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed, among other things, strengthening Ukraine's air defense system and working with partners on security agreements that will be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO, UNN reports .

I started my work in Davos with a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. We discussed many important issues - Zelensky wrote on social media.

Reportedly, Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discussed the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's defense needs, "further strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system, preparations for the next NATO summit in Washington, work with partners on bilateral security agreements within the framework of the G7 declaration, which will be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

The President thanked Stoltenberg for his steadfast support of Ukraine in its defense against Russian invasion.

Earlier, UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.