Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's air defense system in Davos

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 31389 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 54828 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 40087 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 43771 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113584 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117306 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149839 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142761 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179182 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172807 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 2, 08:53 AM • 73512 views
March 2, 09:32 AM • 84446 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 103643 views
March 2, 11:50 AM • 75132 views
March 2, 12:11 PM • 51483 views
06:15 PM • 54962 views
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113598 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 290402 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 257219 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 242210 views
06:35 PM • 31508 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 103643 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149849 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 110254 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 110050 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25162 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, among other security issues.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed, among other things, strengthening Ukraine's air defense system and working with partners on security agreements that will be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO, UNN reports .

I started my work in Davos with a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. We discussed many important issues

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

Reportedly, Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discussed the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's defense needs, "further strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system, preparations for the next NATO summit in Washington, work with partners on bilateral security agreements within the framework of the G7 declaration, which will be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

The President thanked Stoltenberg for his steadfast support of Ukraine in its defense against Russian invasion.

Earlier, UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

