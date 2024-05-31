ukenru
Exclusive
Ukraine may return to the schedule of blackouts: in "Ukrenergo" called the reason

Ukraine may return to the schedule of blackouts: in "Ukrenergo" called the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25513 views

In connection with the Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants, which caused significant losses and a shortage of electricity, Ukrenergo warns of a possible return to the planned restrictions on electricity consumption for domestic consumers.

In Ukraine, schedules for limiting electricity consumption for domestic users may return. This was reported in Nek "Ukrenergo", reports UNN.

 DETAILS 

The Ukrenergo Dispatch Center predicts a possible return to planned consumption restrictions. the reason for applying the restriction measures is the consequences of massive enemy missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian power plants, which caused a significant shortage in the energy system

 - stated in the company. 

Ukrenergo explains that the main reason for possible blackouts is Russian attacks on large thermal and hydroelectric power plants. Due to significant damage, they cannot produce as much electricity as they did before these attacks began.

Massive russian attacks caused more than a billion dollars in losses to the energy sector - Ministry of Energy05.05.24, 11:43 • 25250 views

In addition, scheduled maintenance activities are carried out at power plants in spring and summer. These are events provided for by law that take place annually. 

Nek stressed that they are necessary to prepare power units for operation under high load during the heating season.

This may affect the increase or decrease in the deficit in the energy system, but it is not its main factor. The shortage in the energy system is caused by the destruction of equipment of Ukrainian thermal and hydroelectric power plants as a result of Russian shelling

- note in "Ukrenergo".

The ministry emphasizes that putting nuclear power units on scheduled maintenance is a necessary measure that cannot be canceled or postponed. The company also said that it will use all possible tools to cover the deficit.   

If the regions exceed the consumption limits brought by Ukrenergo, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules, in accordance with the approved order.The terms of application of the restriction measures will be announced later

- summed up in the company.

recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on May 31 approved a decision on raising electricity tariffs for individual and collective domestic consumers at the level of UAH 4.32/kWh. the light tariff will change from June 1, 2024 and will be valid for about a year - until May 2025.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

