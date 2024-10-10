According to US officials, Ukraine has the potential to maintain control over the territory in the Kursk region for several months. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Ukraine is not currently facing serious supply problems, as enemy forces are conducting only limited counterattacks, focusing on advancing in eastern Ukraine.

Thanks to the efforts of allies, including the Czech Republic, the United States, and France, Ukrainian troops received a steady supply of ammunition, which strengthened their artillery capabilities. The summer operation in the Kursk region initially impressed the allies with its rapid success, but also raised concerns about the possible costs if the terrorist country decided to launch a counteroffensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that control over this territory could be used as a lever in negotiations, although it is unclear when such talks could take place.

Zelenskyy: Kursk operation is an important stage of the war against Russia