Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy: Kursk operation is an important stage of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy: Kursk operation is an important stage of the war against Russia

The President of Ukraine heard a report on the Kursk operation, which has been going on for two months. Zelenskyy emphasized its strategic importance and contribution to the exchange fund for the release of Ukrainian prisoners.

On Sunday, October 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the Kursk operation, which became an important stage in the war against Russia. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports .

Details

The President said that today he held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

There was also a report on the Kursk operation. Today marks two months of our military operations in the Kursk region. And this is a very important stage of the war. Something that has greatly helped and continues to help our country.

- Zelensky said. 

According to him, Ukrainians have proved that they can push the war into Russia. The Head of State emphasized that with sufficient support from partners, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to put pressure on Russia in the way necessary to make Moscow feel that the war will not give them anything. 

Our Kursk operation made one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund for the release of Ukrainians from captivity. This is important. We will put even more pressure on Russia, because only by force can we bring peace closer

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat it is very important to understand that the Kursk operation is a really strategic thing. 

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising