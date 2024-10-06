Zelenskyy: Kursk operation is an important stage of the war against Russia

On Sunday, October 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the Kursk operation, which became an important stage in the war against Russia. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports .

Details

The President said that today he held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

There was also a report on the Kursk operation. Today marks two months of our military operations in the Kursk region. And this is a very important stage of the war. Something that has greatly helped and continues to help our country. - Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukrainians have proved that they can push the war into Russia. The Head of State emphasized that with sufficient support from partners, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to put pressure on Russia in the way necessary to make Moscow feel that the war will not give them anything.

Our Kursk operation made one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund for the release of Ukrainians from captivity. This is important. We will put even more pressure on Russia, because only by force can we bring peace closer - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat it is very important to understand that the Kursk operation is a really strategic thing.