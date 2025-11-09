Ukraine massively attacked with 69 UAVs on the night of November 9: 34 were shot down by air defense forces, there were hits

ukenru
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9
McDonald's in the UK updates corporate culture to prevent sexual harassment
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms
A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in Kyiv
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per day
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Ukraine massively attacked with 69 UAVs on the night of November 9: 34 were shot down by air defense forces, there were hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

On the night of November 9, Ukraine repelled an attack by 69 Russian attack UAVs from various directions. Defense forces shot down/suppressed 34 enemy drones in the north and east of the country, 32 hits were recorded.

Ukraine massively attacked with 69 UAVs on the night of November 9: 34 were shot down by air defense forces, there were hits

On the night of November 9, Russians attacked Ukraine with 69 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from various directions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces used aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups to repel the attack, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers launched drones from Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

Air defense shot down/suppressed 34 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.

32 attack UAV hits were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 196 combat engagements were recorded on the front on November 8, of which 73 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
