Ukraine massively attacked with 69 UAVs on the night of November 9: 34 were shot down by air defense forces, there were hits

On the night of November 9, Russians attacked Ukraine with 69 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from various directions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces used aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups to repel the attack, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers launched drones from Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

Air defense shot down/suppressed 34 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.

32 attack UAV hits were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 196 combat engagements were recorded on the front on November 8, of which 73 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction.