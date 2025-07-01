Ukraine managed to return two more teenagers from the occupied territories - Yermak

Official Kyiv managed to return two more Ukrainian teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, two more Ukrainian teenagers were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. One of them is a 16-year-old teenager who lived under occupation for three years with his mother, refused to attend a school where Russian ideology was imposed, and remote Ukrainian education was impossible. The other is an 18-year-old boy who, after finishing school, decided not to stay under occupation and independently overcame a difficult path to come to free Ukraine and start life anew. - Yermak reported.

The Head of the President's Office thanked the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, the volunteer initiative Humanity, and the Save Ukraine organization for their help in the rescue.

