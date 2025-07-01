Ukraine managed to return two more teenagers from the occupied territories - Yermak

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 23816 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 63693 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 56554 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 124827 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 71989 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 66204 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 168706 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129947 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60375 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116330 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
64%
749mm
Popular news
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 80296 views
It Was Not a Su-27: The Real Model of the Plane that Crashed Near Nizhny Novgorod Has Been NamedJuly 1, 01:27 PM • 20067 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 79229 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 61255 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 48837 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 48898 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 61315 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 79283 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 124827 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 168706 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 14468 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 80344 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 84039 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 105125 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 132869 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Ukraine managed to return two more teenagers from the occupied territories - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Two Ukrainian teenagers, aged 16 and 18, were returned from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. One of them rejected Russian ideology, while the other independently chose freedom.

Ukraine managed to return two more teenagers from the occupied territories - Yermak

Official Kyiv managed to return two more Ukrainian teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, two more Ukrainian teenagers were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. One of them is a 16-year-old teenager who lived under occupation for three years with his mother, refused to attend a school where Russian ideology was imposed, and remote Ukrainian education was impossible. The other is an 18-year-old boy who, after finishing school, decided not to stay under occupation and independently overcame a difficult path to come to free Ukraine and start life anew.

- Yermak reported.

Extremely difficult to return: Russia makes it impossible to search for abducted Ukrainian children - Guardian27.06.25, 15:43 • 2431 view

The Head of the President's Office thanked the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, the volunteer initiative Humanity, and the Save Ukraine organization for their help in the rescue.

US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution01.07.25, 06:06 • 160087 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9