Ukraine likely produces more drones than all NATO countries combined - Bloomberg

Ukrainian defense companies are now producing drones on an industrial scale and are already looking for external markets: annual production reaches millions of units, and due to lack of funding and the need to increase capacity, several manufacturers are already working on partnerships in Europe. This is stated in the Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the domestic industry has become the main center for the development of unmanned systems: from cheap FPV drones to long-range strike complexes. Ukrainian firms, faced with the need to finance defense and scale up production outside the combat zone, began to reconfigure production lines and look for investors and customers in Europe.

It's not just about the number of drones, but also their diversity. Probably more than all NATO countries combined right now. – said RAND analyst Michael Bohnert.

The war forced Ukrainian manufacturers to exchange technologies with Europeans: allies developed a keen interest in accumulating drone arsenals, learning lessons from the eastern flank.

Currently, companies are looking for safe sales markets and investments to maintain production momentum and simultaneously strengthen the defense capabilities of European countries.

