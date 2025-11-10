Ukrainian army's arsenal replenished with over a hundred new types of weapons and equipment in October - Ministry of Defense

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
01:36 PM • 18338 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 24442 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23864 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37932 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74473 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39892 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43509 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38530 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30696 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54431 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 08:49 AM • 19672 views
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - UkrenergoNovember 10, 08:51 AM • 17718 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the RadaNovember 10, 09:27 AM • 35165 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 38713 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 39241 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 4670 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 18338 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 11429 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 24442 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74473 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Kudryashov
Oksen Lisovyi
Michael Waltz
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Brazil
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 8430 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 39453 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 64978 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 112914 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 180717 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
SWIFT
Mikoyan MiG-29

Ukrainian army's arsenal replenished with over a hundred new types of weapons and equipment in October - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the approval for operation of over a hundred new types of domestically produced weapons and military equipment in the last month. Among the novelties are unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare systems, large-caliber artillery shells, and more.

Ukrainian army's arsenal replenished with over a hundred new types of weapons and equipment in October - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine continues to increase its own military production – in the last month alone, more than a hundred new models of domestically produced weapons and military equipment have been approved for operation. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, the number of new weapons models adopted for service has significantly increased compared to the previous two months.

Among the novelties are unmanned aerial systems for various purposes, electronic warfare (EW) systems, large-caliber artillery shells, as well as technical solutions capable of strengthening the strike capabilities of Ukrainian aviation.

In October, Russia launched about 5,300 attack drones at Ukraine – British Ministry of Defense08.11.25, 19:58 • 6528 views

The list of October developments also included optical devices, automotive equipment, ground robotic systems, simulators, and special armored vehicles.

Ukrainian manufacturers quickly respond to the needs of the front – and we must support this pace by scaling up production and stable supplies 

– emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Myronenko.

Ministry of Defense approved criteria for identifying critically important defense industry enterprises06.11.25, 17:25 • 3141 view

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine