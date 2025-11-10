Ukrainian army's arsenal replenished with over a hundred new types of weapons and equipment in October - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine continues to increase its own military production – in the last month alone, more than a hundred new models of domestically produced weapons and military equipment have been approved for operation. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the number of new weapons models adopted for service has significantly increased compared to the previous two months.

Among the novelties are unmanned aerial systems for various purposes, electronic warfare (EW) systems, large-caliber artillery shells, as well as technical solutions capable of strengthening the strike capabilities of Ukrainian aviation.

The list of October developments also included optical devices, automotive equipment, ground robotic systems, simulators, and special armored vehicles.

Ukrainian manufacturers quickly respond to the needs of the front – and we must support this pace by scaling up production and stable supplies – emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Myronenko.

