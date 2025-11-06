Ministry of Defense approved criteria for identifying critically important defense industry enterprises

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the Criteria for determining enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, aviation industry, and space activities as those of significant importance for the national economy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The corresponding decision was adopted by order of the Ministry of Defense No. 722 dated October 28, 2025. This document establishes clearer criteria by which enterprises can be recognized as important for the national economy.

In turn, this is the basis for reserving conscripted employees for the period of mobilization and wartime, in accordance with Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 76 dated January 27, 2023.

All documents for consideration are submitted to the e-mail address: [email protected]. The letter must be signed with an electronic signature.

To ensure transparency and convenience of the process, detailed algorithms for submitting documents, as well as document samples, have been developed for enterprises - stated the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 4630-IX, which regulates labor relations during martial law. This document provides for the reservation of employees of the defense-industrial complex, even in the presence of problems with military registration.